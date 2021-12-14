Kenney, Copping COVID-19 update postponed as premiers meet with PM Trudeau

A media availability to provide an update on COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday afternoon has been postponed so Premier Jason Kenney can take part in an emergency call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial leaders.

A press conference was postponed until 5 p.m. then officials said it will likely be held Wednesday.

Trudeau announced on social media he had spoken to B.C. Premier John Horgan, who is chair of the Council of the Federation, and a meeting will be convened, "as soon as possible to address Omicron and make sure we’re working together to keep you safe as we head into the holidays."

Kenney was expected to announce a slight loosening of indoor gathering limits after saying last week his own holiday plans — gathering with relatives from three households — would break the current rules.

"I'll be gathering with three family members, we're all fully vaccinated, come from three households, only four people. But we wouldn't be able to do that based on the current rules," he said at a hospital announcement in Calgary on Friday.

Kenney and Copping were also expected to announce the province will give free rapid tests to Albertans ahead of the holiday season in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The province announced on Tuesday 250 new cases of COVID-19, along with eight deaths.

There are now 4,016 active cases in Alberta with 366 patients in hospital, including 70 in ICU.

Alberta also added 20 Omicron cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day increase so far, raising the total to 50.

I just spoke with Premier @JJHorgan, as Chair of the Council of the Federation. We’re going to convene a meeting as soon as possible with the premiers to address Omicron and make sure we’re working together to keep you safe as we head into the holidays. We’ve got your back.