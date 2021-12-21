Kenney, Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update; boosters now available to 18+

Alberta's top government and health officials will give Tuesday's provincial pandemic update.

A media notice says Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw in Edmonton will be joined by Health Minister Jason Copping from Calgary.

They're expected to talk in part about the expansion of Alberta's booster shot program, announced late Tuesday morning.

Starting immediately, the province said all adult Albertans who had received their second COVID-19 vaccine more than five months ago could book a third shot online or by calling Alberta Health Services at 811.

“There is still a lot that we don’t know about Omicron. But one thing we do know is that the most powerful protection from this highly contagious variant is to get a booster shot," Kenney said in a written statement. "I urge all Albertans to step up and protect themselves and the health-care system with a booster as soon as they can.”

Albertans have been encouraged to take the first mRNA vaccine available to them, as both the Pfizer and Moderna products have shown high levels of protection against COVID-19 and severe outcomes of the disease.

While studies have suggested the Moderna shot carries a slightly higher risk of causing myocarditis in younger people, particularly men, officials have reminded the public the risk is lower than experiencing the condition as a result of COVID-19.

Pfizer will be offered to Albertans aged 18-29 as a cautionary measure, Alberta Health said.

LATEST NUMBERS

Alberta confirmed more than 1,900 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, quadrupling its tally of the Omicron variant.

According to data released Monday, the province had an active case count of 5,625.

Over the weekend, it went from less than 200 Omicron cases to 1,045, nearly two thirds of which are located in the Calgary health zone.

Alberta also had 324 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 69 ICU patients.

Almost 77 per cent of Alberta's total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.5 per cent is considered fully vaccinated.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

One critical care doctor is criticizing Alberta's leaders as ignoring the potential threat posed by the Omicron strain. Dr. Noel Gibney expects Omicron to become Alberta's dominant strain within two weeks.

As of Monday, 230,000 out of 500,000 free rapid test kits made available by the provincial government had been picked up by Albertans. Alberta Health says it is replenishing supply as quickly as it can.

The Edmonton Oilers closed their training facility on Monday after two more players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, becoming the fifth and sixth players currently in the protocol alongside head coach Dave Tippett.