Kenney, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 vaccine update after landmark weekend

Alberta's premier and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 vaccine rollout update Monday afternoon.

Watch Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw at 4 p.m. live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS

Alberta reported 4,164 COVID-19 cases this weekend, including a single-day pandemic high of 2,433 infections on Saturday. Active cases set records on Saturday and Sunday and now stand at 22,920 infections.

ICU admissions, now at 155 out of 648 patients in hospital with COVID-19, also set a pandemic record on Sunday.

Alberta Health Services had administered 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of the end of Saturday, a day after Phase 2D opened.

LARGE CROWDS AT CENTRAL ALBERTA RODEO

Thousands of Albertans attended the No More Lockdowns rodeo in Bowden, Alta., over the weekend, defying COVID-19 restrictions during the peak of the pandemic in the province.

RCMP briefly attended the event but did not give out fines to the crowd of approximately 2,000. CTV News did not see RCMP on scene on Sunday.

AHS called the event disappointing, and eventually on Sunday, the premier denounced the rodeo on Twitter.

It is disturbing and to see large numbers of people gathering this weekend at Bowden in flagrant violation of COVID-19 public health measures.

That same day, the Alberta government suspended the legislature spring session for two weeks as COVID-19 cases rise.

“With COVID-19 continuing to spread across Alberta, the government has determined that having MLAs return to Edmonton from all over the province after constituency week is no longer prudent,” government house leader Jason Nixon said.

The NDP denied the UCP's claim the opposition was consulted in the suspension, with Rachel Notley claiming Kenney was fleeing the legislature as the COVID-19 situation was worsening and calling him "a coward."

"Let me be perfectly clear: Alberta's NDP adamantly opposes Jason Kenney's plan to flee the legislature, while critical public health measures such a paid sick leave have not been enacted and the government's broader response is floundering."

CTV News reached out to the premier's officer for comment Sunday but has not heard back.