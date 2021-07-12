Kenney hosts annual Premier's Stampede Breakfast

Premier Jason Kenney is flipping pancakes at a traditional Stampede breakfast Monday morning as the event returns after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The free event, which is open to the public, runs until 9 a.m. at Harley Hotchkiss Gardens, located at 611 Fourth St. S.W. in the downtown core.

In addition to hungry Stampede revellers, the event drew a handful of detractors.

The breakfast wasn't the first Stampede appearance to include protesters. On Saturday, both Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro were met by chants of critics who questioned the province's handling of the pandemic.