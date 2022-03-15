Kenney, LaGrange announce expansion of public charter schools Tuesday morning
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange Tuesday morning to provide an update on the province’s plans to expand public charter schools throughout Alberta.
The announcement will be live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 11:30 a.m.
Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda will also join the announcement as well as Lynn Paradis, president of The Association of Alberta Public Charter Schools and Arlene Huhn, Aurora Academic Charter School chair.
Alberta to spend $72 million to expand public charter schoolsAs part of Alberta’s 2022 budget, the province is spending nearly $75 million to build on Alberta public charter and collegiate schools over the next three years.
