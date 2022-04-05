Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll

Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.

The poll also suggests the UCP trail the NDP by 12 percentage points province-wide in terms of voter support.

"Public sentiment about whether or not the UCP should seek a new party leader has remained remarkably stable since December of last year, with over six-in-10 (63 per cent) now saying Kenney should be replaced versus 22 per cent wanting him to stay as UCP leader," read a release.

Of those surveyed, 61 per cent of current UCP members want Kenney replaced and 32 per cent said he should stay on.

"The next provincial election is roughly one year away, and at this point, voter intentions would have the NDP forming a majority government, holding a 12-point lead province-wide over the UCP, with healthy margins in both major urban centres," read a release, noting NDP support was at 46 per cent compared to 34 per cent for the UCP.

UCP would have a stronger chance of winning in the next election under a new leader, the survey suggests, with 39 per cent of voters saying they would be more likely to vote that way and 13 per cent saying they’d be less likely.

"In contrast, only 12 per cent of provincial voters say they are more likely to vote UCP with Jason Kenney remaining as leader, compared to 45 per cent who say they would be less likely," read a release.

Kenney's own approval sits at 29 per cent, with 69 per cent of respondents saying they disapprove of his performance.

“The lack of variation in Jason Kenney’s numbers over the past few months is a surprise and suggests voter impressions have just hardened on him. There are a multitude of positive events – many instituted by Kenney himself – which one might think would add some positive wind to his sails but it’s not happening," said ThinkHQ president Marc Henry.

"His approval is deeply negative and static. Six-in-10 voters want him out as UCP leader and premier and we’re down to the final hours before the leadership review at this point. The UCP coalition in 2019 was resounding. Two parties, once split, came together to unseat an unpopular NDP government. The challenge for the 'United' Conservatives at this point is the 2019 coalition of voters don’t appear ready to support a party led by Kenney again. They are well back in the polls, the Wildrose Independence Party is a force (or at least at this stage a vote-splitting force), and voters aren’t especially motivated to give the Premier another go – WIPA voters are particularly vitriolic toward Kenney’s leadership."

A vote on Kenney's leadership was scheduled for April 9 in Red Deer, but a surge in members to more than 15,000 registrants forced the party to move to mail-in balloting. Results of the vote are expected to be made public on May 18.

The online survey of adult Albertans was done between March 29 and April 1 using a sample size of 1,135 people. The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of this size is +/- 2.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.