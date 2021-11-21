Kenney says his confidence is high as UCP AGM wraps up

The day after his keynote address was met with multiple standing ovations, Premier Jason Kenney says he's feeling good about the way the UCP’s annual general meeting played out.

The AGM was billed as an event with the potential for fireworks where internal party issues and pandemic policy decisions have led to the lowest premier approval ratings in the country. Even some within the conservative ranks are calling for a new party head.

But the AGM wrapped Sunday with no coups, public spats or outward arguments.

"I know some of you guys were hoping for a fight yesterday, but it didn't happen," Kenney said to reporters. "I think it was an incredible expression of unity. I feel more confident about my leadership today than frankly I have in a very long time."

About 1,600 people were on hand for the AGM. Kenney's Saturday speech was the headline event.

"A lot more than 50 per cent of people in that room were on their feet affirming what I had to say to the party and the province," Kenney said.

Party division and an upcoming leadership review were the focus of the premier's media availability.

A motion aimed at preventing an early leadership review failed to pass on Friday, but Kenney says despite the vote outcome, the party is strong.

That'll be tested during in the spring review. Kenney acknowledged the divide in the UCP over COVID-19 health restrictions and decisions.

The pandemic was a hot button topic during Saturday night's bear-pit session.

Experts say even if it is just public health choices separating the UCP caucus, the debate around pandemic management is bound to rear its head again this winter.

"So I think the leadership review could go either way," political scientist Keith Brownsey said. "Why would there be fireworks now? What are they going to do at an annual general meeting? That party is divided in a half a dozen different ways."

More than 20 UCP constituency associations have requested that leadership vote come early. Whether that request is granted remains to be seen.

Kenney said he'll respect whatever date the party's board lands on.