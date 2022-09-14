Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?

Alberta says Monday will be a "provincial day of mourning," but not a holiday.

Premier Jason Kenney's office made the decision during the noon hour, saying that businesses and schools will both remain open on Sept. 19, despite several provinces declaring a holiday in recognition of the Queen’s state funeral.

The event will be marked by a ceremony at the Alberta legislature at 10 a.m.

"I sincerely hope that Albertans find some time on this day to honour the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and I strongly encourage employers and schools to appropriately mark this sombre and historic occasion," Kenney said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced that Monday will mark a federal statutory holiday for all federal government employees.

Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will keep their schools open on Monday, but provincial governments in the Maritimes and BC decided on a public holiday, shuttering schools.

In Calgary, the Calgary Board of Education told CTV News that while the province made its decision, it will make a formal announcement on its plans on Thursday.

Calgary’s Catholic School District did confirm that classes would take place on Sept. 19 but both teachers and students would be "strongly encouraged to participate in activities" to commemorate the Queen's life and her reign.

“Schools may choose to recognize this historic event in a variety of ways. For example, schools may share the live stream of the Alberta Legislature ceremony, participate in a discussion about Her late Majesty’s life and public service and observe a moment of silence,” said spokesperson Manique Werapitiya-Galle.

The Rocky View School Division has not made any further comment about the topic.

“We are waiting to hear a decision from the provincial government,” said spokesperson Tara de Weerd on Wednesday morning.

“Once we have that information we will communicate with families and staff about RVS plans as soon as we can. As of this moment RVS schools would remain open on Monday.”