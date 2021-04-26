Kenney, Shandro to give COVID-19 vaccine update Monday afternoon

Government officials will give an update on Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Monday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. It's unclear if Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will join the availability.

Alberta's Emergency Management Cabinet Committee was scheduled to meet Monday morning.

The province reported just over 3,000 COVID-19 cases on the weekend, increasing active cases to more than 20,000.

There are 594 people with COVID-19 in hospital including 140 in ICU.

As of the end of Saturday, nearly 1.4 million Albertans had received a COVID-19 dose and just over 270,000 had been fully immunized.

