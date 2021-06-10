Kenney, Shandro to join Hinshaw in Thursday COVID-19 update

The Alberta government is giving a pandemic update on Thursday afternoon as Stage 2 begins.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be livestreamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.

More than 67 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 15.7 per cent are fully immunized.

Alberta has 4,204 active cases and 329 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, including 83 in ICU.