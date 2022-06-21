Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
Jason Nixon, currently the minister of environment and parks, will become the president of the treasury board and minister of finance — a role he had on an interim basis when Travis Toews announced his leadership campaign.
Whitney Issik is the new environment and parks minister after she was associate minister of status of women.
That associate minister position will go to Jackie Armstrong Homeniuk, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville.
Matt Jones, MLA for Calgary-South East, will take Rebecca Schulz's old job as minister of children's services after she stepped down to also run for party leader.
Prasad Panda, the current infrastructure minister, will replace Rajan Sawhney as transportation minister. Sawhney is also running in the UCP leadership race.
Nicholas Milliken, Calgary-Currie MLA, will be infrastructure minister.
Brad Rutherford, deputy government whip and Leduc-Beaumont MLA, is now the chief government whip and minister without portfolio.
-
One dead in fatal collision near MorleyOne person died in a fatal collision Tuesday night near Morley.
-
Cataractes rally to clip Oil Kings 4-3 in Memorial CupForward Pierrick Dube of the Shawinigan Cataractes admitted that watching opening night action at the Memorial Cup instead of playing in it pumped up his team's anxiety levels.
-
Pure Country hosts Tampon Tuesday drop-off eventPure Country 91.7 is looking to help those experiencing period poverty through Tampon Tuesday drop-off days.
-
Truck fire shuts down eastbound lanes of 401 near IngersollOPP responded to a tractor trailer fire that shut down a portion of the eastbound 401, just west of Ingersoll Tuesday evening
-
STARS unveils $13M helicopter as part of fleet modernizationThere is a new state-of-the-art lifeline in the skies above Alberta.
-
'Anger and frustration': Talks stall as health minister blindsides B.C. doctorsThe rocky relationship between the provincial government and B.C.’s physicians appears further damaged in the wake of a surprise offer to new doctors graduating medical school.
-
B.C. high school unveils art attempting to bridge truth and reconciliationA high school class in Metro Vancouver chose National Indigenous People’s Day to unveil a piece of art which students hope will continue to educate and inspire for years to come.
-
Kenney promotes Alberta energy to U.S. as time as leader winds downAfter visiting the U.S. capital twice earlier this year, this week Premier Jason Kenney is on the hill once again to encourage the American market to expand Alberta oil imports, with the trip raising questions among political pundits.
-
$10-a-day child care spots to double in B.C., but system still faces challengesAdvocates warn if the B.C. government doesn't address wages and benefits for professionals in the child-care sector, expansion of the province’s $10-a-day program could be stalled.