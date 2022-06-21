Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Nixon, currently the minister of environment and parks, will become the president of the treasury board and minister of finance — a role he had on an interim basis when Travis Toews announced his leadership campaign.

Whitney Issik is the new environment and parks minister after she was associate minister of status of women.

That associate minister position will go to Jackie Armstrong Homeniuk, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville.

Matt Jones, MLA for Calgary-South East, will take Rebecca Schulz's old job as minister of children's services after she stepped down to also run for party leader.

Prasad Panda, the current infrastructure minister, will replace Rajan Sawhney as transportation minister. Sawhney is also running in the UCP leadership race.

Nicholas Milliken, Calgary-Currie MLA, will be infrastructure minister.

Brad Rutherford, deputy government whip and Leduc-Beaumont MLA, is now the chief government whip and minister without portfolio.