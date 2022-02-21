Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
Kenney tweeted the news early Monday evening.
"Encouraging data continues to show a steep drop in the Covid-19 Omicron wave. Pressure on our hospitals is declining," he wrote.
"On Saturday, February 26 the government will announce a final decision about proceeding to Phase Two of our plan to lift almost all restrictions on March 1.
"We will make a prudent decision based on the latest data.
"Damaging restrictions should not last one day longer than necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.
"We must learn to live with COVID-19, and get our lives back to normal."
The announcement came on the same day that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England was ending its COVID-19 restrictions, and a day after Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19.
The most recent Alberta COVID-19 data was released Friday.
