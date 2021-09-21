Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
Shandro is now the minister of labour and immigration after he exchanged portfolios with Jason Copping.
In a COVID-19 update after the cabinet shuffle, Kenney said Shandro offered his resignation and the premier accepted it.
"It is time for a fresh start and a new set of eyes in the largest department in the government, especially at a time such as this," Kenney said.
"Minister Copping has proven himself as a thoughtful and capable leader in government, who is ready to take the daunting task of overcoming this fourth wave and preparing the health-care system to deal with whatever this virus throws at us in the future."
Copping told reporters his main three goals are to increase hospital capacity permanently, educate vaccine-hesitant Albertans and prepare the health system to respond to potential future waves.
