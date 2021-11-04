Kenney to speak to party faithful at in-person AGM in Calgary
Premier Jason Kenney will be giving an in-person keynote address at the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting, scheduled for later this month.
Officials say the conference will be held on Nov. 19 to 21 Calgary's Grey Eagle Resort, on 3777 Grey Eagle Drive.
All of the events on the schedule will be held in-person, states the announcement on the UCP caucus' website.
Kenney is expected to deliver the keynote address at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Guests are also scheduled to vote for board members, policies and have the opportunity to ask UCP MLAs questions in a "bearpit session."
The 2021 AGM will not include a leadership review for Kenney, but officials say that will occur at the 2022 meeting, which was moved up from November to April.
At the time the change was announced, the UCP caucus told CTV News it was Kenney's idea to change the date of the meeting and that the premier welcomed the idea of a leadership review.
"When you're in an elected office, in one sense your job is always conditional," he said in September.
"I'm happy to be held accountable to the members of my party."
Further information on the 2021 AGM can be found online.
