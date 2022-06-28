Kenora businesses, banks report issues with counterfeit money
CTV News Winnipeg Editorial Producer
Katherine Dow
The Ontario Provincial Police is warning the public to be cautious after they received several reports from Kenora businesses and banks of fake money.
The OPP said in a Tuesday news release they received multiple calls this week about counterfeit American and Canadian currency.
Mounties advise the public to be cautious of money they take for the sale of goods or services, and to take the time to inspect the currency given to them.
Police say they received counterfeit American $20, $50 and $100 bills and Canadian $100 bills.
If you have any concerns, the public can contact Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
