'Kenora Dinner Jacket': Keegan Messing skates in flannel to the delight of Canadians

Canada's Keegan Messing competed in the men's free skate final at the Beijing Olympics dressed in red and black flannel to the delight of fellow Canucks, some saying the 30-year-old looked good in his "Kenora Dinner Jacket."

The Canadian champion skated to "Home" by Phillip Phillips and was dressed in black pants and a red and black flannel shirt for his program at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

It seems Messing's costume choice earned him a gold medal with viewers.

"Keegan Messing, pouring on the Canadian charm like he just tapped a maple," reads a tweet.

"I can't prove that Keegan Messing had his wedding in a barn with Edison lights but I know in my bones that it is true," another tweet reads.

"Keegan messing is the most Canadian person I’ve ever seen," reads another.

"This Keegan Messing routine feels like the figure skating equivalent of 'just out for a rip' with the casual ease of it," another viewer chimed in.

Messing's outfit even caught the attention of American-Olympian-turned-NBC-commentator Johnny Weir.

“The ruggedness of flannel rarely finds its way onto figure skating ice,” Weir quipped.

Messing skated his way to a season best of 265.61 points on Wednesday.

Getting to Beijing was a feat for the figure skater. He first hit the ice for a practice session in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before competing in the men's short program.

The Alaska native (he competes for Canada because his mom was born in Edmonton) had to stay in Vancouver for more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

He had to pass four tests before being permitted to fly to Beijing.

--with a file from The Canadian Press