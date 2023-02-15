Kenora man arrested after 'random' machete attack on Winnipeg bus rider

A Kenora, Ont. man has been arrested in connection with what police say was a 'random and unprovoked' machete attack on a Winnipeg bus rider last week.

On Feb. 9, police were called to the intersection of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue for reports of an assault around 1:30 p.m.

Police said a 52-year-old man was attacked by another man with a machete after they both got off the bus. Investigators called the attack random and unprovoked.

The 52-year-old man was taken to hospital in stable condition. He needed surgery for his injuries which police said are likely to be life-altering.

On Feb. 14, at around 3:15 p.m., police said the suspect was seen in the West Alexander area and was taken into custody. When he was arrested, police said he was found to be carrying a machete and a knife.

Cintiro Jeremy Loon, 18, from Kenora, Ont. has been charged with aggravated assault, three counts of possessing a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Loon has been detained in custody and the charges against him have not been tested in court.

- With files from CTV News' Charles Lefebvre