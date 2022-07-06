Kenora man charged with arson following multiple fires

A man has been charged following a string of fires in Kenora, Ont. last week.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, officers with the Kenora detachment responded to several fires on the morning of June 28.

The first fire call was at 12:48 a.m. at Fifth Street South and Sixth Avenue South. Police said the fire was quickly extinguished.

The second call occurred at 2:08 a.m. at a building located at the corner of Matheson Street South and Second Street South. OPP said everyone was able to safely get out, but the building was lost to the fire.

Hours later, officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Second Street South for a report of damage to a building. Police said while they were downtown, they learned two vehicles were damaged, and one was set on fire.

Kyle Leahy, 43, has been charged with three counts of arson causing property damage, three counts of mischief under $5,000, and one count of arson with disregard for human life and uttering threats.

The charges have not been proven in court. Leahy was detained in custody.