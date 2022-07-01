Kenora police looking for missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway

Officers with the Kenora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned on a highway.

Brian Churchill, 60, was last seen leaving his home in Keewatin, Ont., around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police note Churchill’s car was found abandoned on Highway 17A, near Beryl Winder Road.

Officers describe Churchill as five-foot-eight in height, with a medium build. Police note that he is mostly bald, but has some black and grey collar-length hair.

Anyone with information about Churchill’s location is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.