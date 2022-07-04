Kenora police looking for missing teen last seen at campsite

Officers with the Kenora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Juan Miguel Tan (Rondilla) was last seen on Sunday at around 1 a.m. at a campsite on Town Island on Lake of the Woods.

Police describe the teenager as five-foot-ten, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

The OPP’s northwest regional emergency response team, canine unit, marine unit and helicopter have been actively searching for the missing youth.

Anyone with information about Tan’s location is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.