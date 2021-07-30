Kenosee Superslides to remain closed for the summer

The Kenosee Superslides will be closed for the rest of the summer after health authorities decided against granting the waterpark an operating license.

Owner Harvey Armstrong said the success of the slides is largely dependent on the long weekends in July and August, during which they were unable to open.

“If you don’t get both of them, you really, really hurt,” he said.

He blames a lack of communication between the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the owners, and said he was shocked to learn they had been denied a permit to operate.

“We were very, very surprised that we received the letter without a chance of response,” he said.

According to Armstrong, appealing the decision could take up to 30 or 45 days. Even if they won the appeal, they would still lose the summer season.

In a statement to CTV, the SHA said the public health officer has concluded their review and they are unable to comment further on the matter. The SHA did not give details on why it denied the permit.

Armstrong said he is disappointed and the decision to close the slides for the season has weighed heavily on him.

“I haven’t slept well in about three weeks. Your stomach’s always turning, your head is always going,” he said.

The southeast Saskatchewan attraction has been operating in Moose Mountain Provincial Park for more than 30 years. Armstrong and his son, Jan, purchased the slides in 2019.

The SHA’s requirements for a permit won’t be hard to meet next year, said Armstrong, but he’s most concerned about surviving the offseason to make it to next summer.

“We feel we can. So rather than get down in the dumps, we’re optimistic and we’re getting fired up.”