Kensington merchants kick off holiday shopping season with food drive for veterans

Kensington merchants launched the holiday shopping season with a food drive Friday to collect contributions for the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary.

More than 30 businesses in the neighbourhood have food hampers set up to collect donations for the next five weeks.

Each of them are accepting contributions of non-perishable food items, which will be redistributed to 750 Alberta veterans, many of whom have lost their jobs in the pandemic.

The food drive starts Friday and continues until Dec. 17.