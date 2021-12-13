Kentucky Strong: Maritime woman raising money for those impacted by devastating tornadoes

While the cleanup continues in Kentucky, a Nova Scotia woman with personal ties to the state is calling on Maritimers to help out if they can.

On Dec. 10, devastating tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky, where Lauren Bowes is originally from.

“I was waiting to hear back from my family to make sure they were ok,” said Bowes. “My 22-year-old brother who was at university 15 miles from ground zero and my sister and her young family who were three miles away from another big hit spot.”

Bowes' family was not injured in the tornadoes. But when she spoke to her sister, Bowes learned about the devastation on the ground.

“She was telling me stories about friends of hers that were in the storm and just the loss of life and homes flattened to the ground,” Bowes said.

Although she can’t be in Kentucky to help pick up the rubble, or help on the ground, Bowes was inspired to help. Liaising with her sister back home, Bowes is working to raise money to help those affected.

She initially created a Facebook event and within minutes had raised more than $100. A GoFundMe account has also been launched.

“Some of these families, the biggest way that we’re going to be able to help them is to bring Christmas cheer,” said Bowes.

She is hoping the generosity of Maritimers will help make the holidays a little brighter for families in Kentucky who will be spending Christmas in a shelter or hotel.

“It would mean the world to me as Nova Scotian who is from Kentucky and it would mean the world to my friends and family back home as well.”

Bowes is providing regular updates on the Facebook page about how the funds are helping.