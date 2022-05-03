Kentville man charged with sex offences, child luring

A man from Kentville, N.S., has been charged with several sexual offences, some of which involve underage females, according to the RCMP.

On Feb. 7, police say the Human Trafficking Unit received a report that a 40-year-old man was trying to obtain sexual services from two female youths and that he had been communicating with them electronically.

Throughout the investigation, police learned the man had allegedly purchased sexual services from a woman and had tried to buy more from a different woman.

The man was arrested on Cornwallis Street in Kentville on Monday. He was taken to the New Minas RCMP detachment and held in custody.

Bradley Lloyd Clarke is facing the following charges:

three counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration

two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration from person under 18 years

two counts of luring a child

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Clarke has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.

Police are encouraging anyone who has, or is, being trafficked, or believes they know someone who is, to reach out to the RCMP support line at 902-449-2425 or Crime Stoppers.