Kentville, N.S., area home significantly damaged by fire

A home in Nova Scotia’s Kings County has been significantly damaged by an overnight fire.

Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton says crews were called to a fire inside a home on Murray Drive in Centreville, N.S., around midnight Wednesday.

Hamilton says a neighbour first spotted the fire.

An adult, youth and two pets made it out of the home safely.

A rec room and a bedroom were damaged by smoke, water and fire.

Crews were on scene for about two-and-a-half hours.

Hamilton says it is believed that a wood burning appliance played a role in the fire.