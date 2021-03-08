A 64-year-old man from Kentville, Nova Scotia is facing charges of transmitting and possessing child pornography after police searched a home in Kentville on Thursday.

RCMP say on March 4, officers searched a home in Kentville after being notified by a ‘social media application’ that child pornography was being shared on their service.

Police arrested 64-year-old Bradley Wilson Crouse at the home.

Crouse has been released from custody and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court on April 21 to face the following charges: