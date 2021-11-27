Kerri Einarson rallies in tight tiebreaker game during Canada's Olympic curling trials
Manitoba's Kerri Einarson knocked out Casey Scheidegger from Canada's Olympic curling trials in a tight tiebreaker game Saturday morning.
In the first game of a three-way tiebreaker to see who moves on into the semifinals, Scheidegger scored the first point.
Einarson later scored four in the fourth end to pull ahead and take the lead 4-1.
A late rally in the ninth end saw Scheidegger score three, retaking the lead 6-5.
Einarson had the hammer in the tenth and managed to grab three points to win the game 8-6.
Einarson will now go on to play Krista McCarville in the afternoon, with the winner moving on to meet Jennifer Jones in the evening.
McCarville has the higher tiebreaker seed based on cumulative last stone draw results.
Jones and top-seeded Tracy Fleury locked up playoff spots earlier in the competition.
The semifinal winner will meet Fleury on Sunday morning for the right to wear the Maple Leaf at the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
-With files from the Canadian Press
-
Stabbing sends woman to hospitalA woman was sent to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Calgary Saturday evening.
-
2 taken to hospital after being hit by carTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical, life-threatening condition, after being hit by a car in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Calgarians remember the victim of the HolodomorA service was held Saturday at St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church to remember and honour the victims of the Holodomor.
-
Koskinen stops 36 shots, Edmonton tops Golden Knights 3-2Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night.
-
'Hazardous conditions' prompt closure of Metro Vancouver park during atmospheric riverA regional park on the North Shore has been closed due to "hazardous conditions" caused by the strong storm hitting B.C. this weekend.
-
Warm and windy end to the weekend, mountain snowWintry conditions approach the mountain parks late Saturday night as southern Alberta braces for some windy weather.
-
'I get angrier every time': Abbotsford family fed up with decades of flooding from Nooksack RiverWhen her family dairy farm, the Dykman Cattle Company, flooded nearly two weeks ago, it was the worst Cynthia Dykman had ever seen in her two decades on the western edge Sumas Prairie. But it was far from the first time.
-
More Merritt, B.C., residents return home, but tensions are growing over the city's flood responseA second wave of residents of Merritt, B.C. were allowed to return home Saturday.
-
'This is the new normal for us right now': Abbotsford residents prepare for more flooding SundayThey've barely had time to catch their breath since flooding devastated Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie. Now, they're bracing for the potential of more floodwaters.