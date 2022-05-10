Kerry Burke pleads guilty to murdering his brother
Kerry Burke pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday morning in a Sudbury court.
Burke, a resident of Killarney, admitted to killing his brother, Brant Burke, two years ago.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to Point Grondine Reserve on Oct. 25, 2020, where 56-year-old Brant Burke's remains were found on a trail within the Wiikwemkoong First Nation territory.
Kerry Burke, who is represented by lawyer Glenn Sandberg, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case. He was charged along with Brant's estranged wife, Melissa Sheridan of Sudbury, who is still charged with first-degree murder.
A post-mortem examination was conducted in Sudbury and the cause of death was confirmed to be a firearm-related injury.
Kerry Burke was charged Nov. 24, 2020, and remains in custody while Sheridan, of Sudbury, was charged a day later and has been out on bail since Dec. 23, 2020.
When they were charged, Sheridan was 39 years old and Kerry Burke was 58.
