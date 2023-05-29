Kerry Smith running as Liberal candidate in Portage-Lisgar byelection

The Liberal Party has named its candidate for the upcoming Portage-Lisgar byelection.

Kerry Smith will challenge to hold the seat previously held by Candice Bergen

According to her candidate website, Smith is the senior director of the Manitoba Métis Foundation, and has been “Instrumental in assisting Indigenous families and youth pursue greater opportunities.”

Throughout her career, Smith has assisted thousands of Métis people with their training and employment goals. Currently, the Liberal candidate runs an employment and training department that helps develop youth leadership and promote Métis culture.

Smith was also appointed as a member of the government’s Future Skills Council, which provides advice on emerging skills and workforce trends.

Smith lives in Tyndall with her family, and is committed to advocating for Portage-Lisgar.

“As a Member of Parliament, she will work with Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team to keep Canada moving forward and continue to make life more affordable, grow a strong economy and deliver well-paying middle-class jobs, advance reconciliation, and build a fairer and more inclusive Canada,” her website says.

Smith joins Conservative candidate Branden Leslie and People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier in the race. The seat was previously held by Bergen, who stepped down as a member of parliament in February.

The Portage-Lisgar byelection takes place on June 19.