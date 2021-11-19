Keswick man calls big lottery win a belated birthday gift
A Keswick man calls his recent lottery win of $203,303.90 a belated birthday gift.
Robert Whitton says he bought his Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Pioneer Snack Express on The Queensway in Keswick after his birthday.
The 52-year-old married father said he had trouble convincing his son that his ticket was legit.
"I was checking some tickets while in my car, and I saw some numbers pop up, but I didn't have my glasses on," Whitton says. "I asked my son to check it on his phone. It took a bit of negotiation for him to believe it was real."
The Keswick man says he plans to put his winning towards paying off some bills and investing for his future.
He also plans to make some people close to him happy this holiday season.
"There's some room for treating some family members. I'll let them pick their own and make some wishes come true," he concludes.
-
2 EPS officers, including 'top cop' in 2019, charged with assaultTwo Edmonton Police Service officers have been charged with assault after an arrest in 2019.
-
Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbingThree men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
-
Calgary kids set to enjoy free sneak peak of ATP's 'In Wonderland'Sunday night, holiday theatre season will kick off with a special performance of Alberta Theatre Projects' In Wonderland.
-
Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
-
Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
-
Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook pagePublic Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.
-
Baby abduction update: Sketches show suspects in Surrey vehicle theftPolice have released sketches showing what they believe the suspects in a child abduction in Surrey, B.C., may look like.
-
Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to 4 counts of sexual assaultDavid Samuel Hadden, 36, was arrested on Aug. 19 as police investigated reports of sexual violence against women during tattoo appointments in Victoria.
-