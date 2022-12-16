Kettle Campaign facing challenges as people deal with financial strain

A new study out of the Fraser Institute shows that the number of Canadians donating to charity is at its lowest point in two decades – and the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign is feeling the pinch.

Lt. Brian Dueck with the Salvation Army said they are experiencing some challenges this year, adding that it is understandable as many people are under financial strain. However, he said they have no doubt that people will continue to support the cause.

Dueck said this year’s goal is to raise $385,000, and right now they’re sitting under $200,000.

“We still have some time to go before Christmas,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about inviting the community to be a part of this, and how we’re trying to support individuals and families in need.”

Money raised through the Christmas Kettle Campaign is used to support local Salvation Army programs to help vulnerable people. The funds raised stay in the communities in which they were donated.

Dueck said they’ve seen a “fantastic” response from Winnipeg and the surrounding communities, but this year there are a lot of people in need.

“Folks who haven’t normally been on hard times in past years are really finding it’s hard to meet even their basic needs right now,” he said.

“The economy is contributing to that without a doubt and we just want to make sure we’re still there for anyone who’s struggling this Christmas or throughout the year, and the community is helping us get there through this Kettle Campaign.”

Those who are looking to make a donation can do so at a kettle stand locations, through the Salvation Army website, or by phone. Kettles can be found in 2,000 locations around Canada, including in malls and big box stores.

Dueck said the Salvation Army loves when people stop by a kettle, even if it’s just to say hello, share a story, or say they appreciate the charity.

“It makes us feel like we’re all one community together,” he said.