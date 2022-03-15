Kettle Point woman sentenced in stabbing death of brother-in-law
After years of drug and alcohol use that lead to physical abuse, 29-year-old Jesse Storr was stabbed to death by his sister-in-law Tina George.
Initially charged with second degree murder, the 38 year old George pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter last fall.
The court heard that there had been a family fight after a night of partying in April of 2018. Storr eventually died from a stab wound to the chest.
Tuesday, Justice Bruce Thomas handed George a conditional sentence of two years less a day which can be served at home. She also received three years probation.
While the Crown requested jail time for George, defence lawyer Richard Braiden says he is satisfied with the sentence because of abusive circumstances surrounding the case.
