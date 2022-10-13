Kevin Bieksa signing one-day contract to retire as a Canuck
Seven years after leaving the Vancouver Canucks, Kevin Bieksa is signing a one-day contract allowing him to end his celebrated career with his former team.
Bieksa is joining the Canucks for a Nov. 3 matchup against the Anaheim Ducks – the only other team he played for during his 13-season career in the NHL.
"I am both honoured and grateful to officially end my NHL career as a Vancouver Canuck," Bieksa said in a statement Thursday.
"It was a privilege to start my career with this amazing organization, in this incredible city, with the best fans in the league. I am and always have been a Canuck at heart and it's fitting I retire as one."
Officials have promised there will be a pre-game tribute to Bieksa and limited-edition merchandise at the event.
The Grimsby, Ont. native was traded in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2015.
Years after his departure, Bieksa still ranks second among Canucks for hits and ninth in penalty minutes. Among the team's defencemen, Bieksa ranks in the top 10 for games played, goals, assists and points.
