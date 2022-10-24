Kevin Davis wins second term as mayor of Brantford by just 208 votes
Kevin Davis has narrowly secured a second term as mayor of Brantford.
With all polls reporting, Davis had 9,220 votes or 45.9 per cent of all ballots cast. Three-term Brantford city councillor Dave Wrobel was just 208 votes behind with 44.9 per cent.
Davis was first elected mayor in 2018 after serving as a Ward 2 Alderman from 1985 until 1991.
In his professional life, Davis worked as a lawyer, practicing employment, family, and personal injury law.
In the 2018 municipal election, Davis upset incumbent mayor Chris Friel, securing 12,867 votes compared to Friel’s 7,200.
