Kevin Davis wins second term as mayor of Brantford by just 208 votes

Kevin Davis has narrowly secured a second term as mayor of Brantford.

With all polls reporting, Davis had 9,220 votes or 45.9 per cent of all ballots cast. Three-term Brantford city councillor Dave Wrobel was just 208 votes behind with 44.9 per cent.

Davis was first elected mayor in 2018 after serving as a Ward 2 Alderman from 1985 until 1991.

In his professional life, Davis worked as a lawyer, practicing employment, family, and personal injury law.

In the 2018 municipal election, Davis upset incumbent mayor Chris Friel, securing 12,867 votes compared to Friel’s 7,200.