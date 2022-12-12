Kevin Hart adds Saskatoon stop to tour
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has added a Saskatoon stop to his Reality Check Tour.
The April 12 SaskTel Centre date is among seven Canadian shows added for the tour.
The performance will be "phone-free" with all devices locked in sanitized pouches that will be opened at the end of the night, according to SaskTel Centre.
Tickets for the show are slated to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
