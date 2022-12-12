iHeartRadio

Kevin Hart coming to Edmonton in April 2023


Kevin Hart arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kevin Hart is coming to Edmonton as part of his Reality Check Tour.

The comedian will hit the stage at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 11.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Promoters say the show will be a phone-free experience, and phones will be secured in a pouch that will remain with the owner throughout the show.

Use of phones will be allowed in designated areas only. 

