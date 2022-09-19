Kevin Hart to perform Saddledome show in December

Comedian turned Hollywood star Kevin Hart will bring his comedic stylings to Calgary later this year.

The Scotiabank Saddledome announced Hart is slated to hit the stage on Dec. 8 as part of his Reality Check tour.

This won't be Hart's first foray into Alberta as the star of Ride Along and the Secret Life of Pets spent time in the Rockies in 2019 during filming of the sequel to the Jumanji remake.

Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 23 with presales available on Sept. 21.

The Calgary performance and a Dec. 9 show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver are the only Canadian dates on the western leg of Hart's tour.

