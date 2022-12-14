Kevin Klein elected in Kirkfield Park; keeps seat for PCs

Kevin Klein has been elected the new MLA for Kirkfield Park, maintaining the seat for the PCs.

According to Elections Manitoba, the unofficial results show Klein has secured 2,356 votes with all polls reporting.

Klein, running with the Progressive Conservatives, beat three opponents: NDP candidate Logan Oxenham, Liberal Party candidate Rhonda Nichol, and Green Party candidate Dennis Bayomi.

"This is a wonderful team to join and I learned that quickly in a short race," said Klein during his victory speech Tuesday night.

Klein thanked the other MLAs who helped him during the campaign, the voters who supported him and Premier Heather Stefanson.

"This is a beginning. I am excited to part of this team, her team, and with the other MLAs, I am very excited to get to work as quickly as possible and continue to see things happen."

Stefanson said this was a, "great victory with a great candidate."

"They said it couldn’t be done. But I will tell you, we made it happen because Kevin worked so hard and all of you worked so incredibly hard," said Stefanson, who added the PCs will win the next provincial election in 2023.

The Kirkfield Park byelection turned into a nail bitter as Klein and Oxenham remained close down to the final poll reporting. Oxenham had the lead until the last poll reported and he finished with 2,196 votes. Nichol grabbed 1,741 votes, while Bayomi finished with 70.

In total, 6,372 votes were cast – nine were rejected – and voter turnout was at 36.48 per cent.

For those who didn't vote for Klein, he said he respects their decision, but plans on proving himself as the right person for the job when the next provincial election comes.

"I think I boost the party by working for the constituents of Kirkfield Park. I've been very clear on the fact that I think crime is an issue in our city, public safety is an issue throughout our province. I've been clear on that. I've been clear on making sure we follow up on the investments we announce and watching the milestones and communicating that back. I think that kind of communications and that type of engagement with Kirkfield Park will help us, not only with Kirkfield Park, but will help us and we continue to get ready for next October."

With the win, Klein will make the jump from municipal to provincial politics.

He was previously the city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood from 2018 to 2022. He also ran for the mayor of Winnipeg in October, finishing third behind Glen Murray and now mayor Scott Gillingham.

Klein is filling the seat left vacant by Scott Fielding who resigned from Premier Heather Stefanson's cabinet in June and announced his departure from politics.