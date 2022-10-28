Kevin Klein to seek PC nomination in vacant riding

Former city councillor Kevin Klein is setting his sights on provincial office.

Klein, who recently finished third in the race for Winnipeg’s mayor, announced Friday he will be seeking the Progressive Conservative party nomination to run in the riding of Kirkfield Park in an upcoming byelection.

"Under the leadership of Premier Heather Stefanson, the PC Team is working hard to make Manitoba competitive, strengthening healthcare and making life more affordable for Manitobans. I'm excited about the opportunity to work with Premier Stefanson and the entire PC Team,” said Klein in a news release.

The riding was held by Scott Fielding, the former finance minister, who announced this summer he was retiring from politics.

"I support Kevin Klein for the nomination in Kirkfield Park,” Fielding wrote in a statement. “I have known and worked with Kevin during his years on City Council. Kevin is very much committed to the community and was very active with community groups to ensure their voices were heard when decisions were made.”

Klein served as city councillor for the ward of Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood from 2018 to 2022.

A by-election for the riding has not been announced yet. According to provincial law, a by-election for the vacant seat must take place within six months of a vacancy unless a general election occurs first.