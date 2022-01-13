Kevin Koe and his Glencoe rink headed to another Brier

Last week, it was really cold in Grande Prairie, home of the Alberta men's provincial curling championship, but Kevin Koe and his rink were heating it up indoors.

The Koe rink ended up with a record of 5-0 at the provincials and saved their best for last. Koe says it was near-perfection in the final against Ted Appelman's rink.

"We played really good," the skip said.

"Probably as good as we've played all year, and especially in the final. That was probably our best game of the year."

"I mean you could probably count the number of misses on one hand, so you know it's good and good to see up play like that, and hopefully we can keep it up gong for the Brier."

HOMETOWN BRIER

For Koe, it was his seventh provincial title.

This year's Brier will be held in Lethbridge from March 4 to 3.

Lead Ben Hebert says he's looking forward to playing in front of the hometown crowd.

"When we were there for Team Canada at the Worlds it was unbelievable," Hebert said.

"Cross our fingers that we can have that kind of fan support in March, because it would be a shame to (have it) go to waste in that city with all the curling fans that they have down there."

OUTDOOR GAME

The downside for team Koe is they have to wait nearly two months before they take to the ice in Lethbridge.

For now, they'll take some time off to rest the body and get back to practice at the Glencoe in a couple of weeks.

And Hebert says they do have an event coming up that they're really looking forward to.

"We're playing in a cool thing, curling day in Canada. Kevin and our team, we're flying to Regina to play an outdoor classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina against Team Dunstone."

Koe has curled a lot in his life but he says playing outdoors will be a first for him.

"This will be a new experience for sure and it should be fun," Koe said.

"Hopefully, like Ben says, the weather will cooperate a bit, because February in Saskatchewan can be pretty chilly, so hopefully we get lucky that way."

It will be a first for Hebert as well, and he's hoping it won't get too cold in his home province.

"We're just hoping it's not -30 C. We're setting the temperature bar at when we bail," he said with a laugh.

Curling Day in Canada is scheduled for Feb. 5.