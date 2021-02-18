Cult movie director Kevin Smith has announced he's bringing his roving Mooby's pop-up restaurant to Vancouver next month.

Smith said the fast-food joint, which began as a fictional franchise in his 1999 film "Dogma," will be opening March 8 at the Dublin Calling pub at Smithe and Granville streets.

Some of the menu items being offered include Cowtipper burgers, Hater Totz and a Mooby's lager.

Smith announced the pop-up Wednesday on his Facebook page, where he reminisced about his time at Vancouver Film School in the early 1990s.

He described Vancouver as "the city that acted as the gateway to my future in film."

"I literally learned my craft on the mean, clean streets of this British Columbian paradise," Smith wrote. "And after eating tons of Canadian cuisine over all those years, I'm delighted to moooove Mooby's authentic fake fast food across the border."

Fans of Smith's films who are curious to try out a meal from Mooby's, which also featured in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "Clerks 2," can make a reservation online. The restaurant will also be delivering through Skip the Dishes.

Smith has returned to Vancouver several times over the years for directing work, including on the TV series "The Flash" and "Supergirl," and in 2018 lent his celebrity to the campaign to save The Rio Theatre.

VANCOUVER COWNUCKS! The @moobyspopup is moooving on up to #BritishColumbia for a residency at @dublincallingvan!...