Kevin Stanfield named weather anchor and chief meteorologist for CTV News at 5 and 6

Kevin Stanfield has been named the weekday weather anchor and chief meteorologist for CTV Calgary News at 5, 6 and 11:30, succeeding the venerable David Spence, who is retiring after more than 40 years at the station.

"It's truly unbelievable and it's an honour for me to accept this position," said Stanfield.

Stanfield has been providing accurate and reliable weather forecasts on CTV Morning Live, as well as the CTV News at Noon with Ian White and Jocelyn Laidlaw, since 2016.

"I've already had the pleasure of working with Ian and Jocelyn for five years, getting the opportunity to work with Tara Nelson and the amazing team at CTV News at 6 is incredible," said Stanfield.

Not having to set his alarm for the early-hours of the morning will be one perk of the new gig. But he knows he has big shoes to fill.

"David has been doing it since the 80s so to step into that role is a tremendous honour that I definitely don't look down on. It is amazing and I am thrilled to provide Calgarians with quality forecasting for years to come, that's the honest truth of it."

Spence says Calgarians will be in good hands going forward.

"I don't really have any advice for Kevin, he knows what he's doing," he said.

"I can't wait to see him on his first severe weather day. Weather in the afternoon can get pretty wild in Alberta, and it'll be fun to see him in action."

After beginning his career as a news reporter in Smithers, B.C., Stanfield moved into the role of traffic reporter in Toronto before becoming a weather anchor. He is passionate about his craft and holds a Meteorology degree from Mississippi State University.

He and his wife Courtney live in Calgary with their three children and two dogs.