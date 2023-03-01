Kevin Stanfield's forecast: A warm Thursday for Calgary

You know it’s going to be a decent day when the synopsis for western Canada doesn’t even have the word 'Alberta' in it.

Aside from a morning wind chill near -20 to start the day, we’re in fair shape.

Morning flurries will put a bow on yesterday’s event, then you can give your shovel a couple of days off.

The reason today stays a bit colder: At the advent of this ridge trying to push through, northwesterly wind aloft will sidle in and sink through. Still, it clears away the cloud layer in a significant way.

Our forecast for Thursday will involve this ridge diving south in a hurry; we’ll see the wind turn to the southwest overnight tonight and carry on through the day with gusts in the 40s.

Thereafter, the ridge settles in. We’ll turn the taps off on the wind and just… sit there. Under the ridge. Abundant sunshine will stick it out, preceding a Sunday snow event that looks now to wrap by Monday. 5-10 centimetres remains the call.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of flurries low -9 C

Sunday

Snow

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: some flurries, low -19 C

Macro Matt Melnyk put some snowflakes under the lens and came back with this!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.