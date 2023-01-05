Kevin Stanfield's forecast: After a cooler Thursday, Calgary warms

Welcome back to 2023! We’re getting into gear with a shorter article today, I reckon.

Patchy fog was a feature for the earlier hours, though locally, not so much. Cold air advection is the name of the game today, with an added chill circulating on the heels of arrival into a ridge of high pressure. A touch of northern air is common as that flows through.

But wait! There’s more!

Southwesterlies will develop overnight tonight, and while our usual suspects (looking your way, Cardston) could claim wind warnings, Calgary ends up with gusts nearer to 40 kilometres per hour and a high temperature well above the bar.

We’ll hold to a similar practice Saturday, then face a slow decline. The tail end of the seven-day might look positive, but I’m holding that in check for now; a weak drop may carry us through next week, with another warm-up ahead for the weekend.

Your five day forecast:

Thursday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: -5 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Friday

· Partly cloudy, breezy

· Daytime high: 4 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Saturday

· Mainly sunny

· Daytime high: 3 C

· Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Sunday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 1 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Monday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: -1 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Darryl caught this great photograph of rime frost from freezing fog in Millarville the other day!

