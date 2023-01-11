Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calgary’s cool one – chinook coming Thursday

This is the one – the pressure-sensitive will surely enjoy a walk with the pups in the sunshine, even as the high stays well below what we had yesterday (4.4 C).

As a ridge of high pressure pushes up, the north wind slaps our temperature down. Mid-level cool air will press toward the surface, but the subsidence layer (sinking air) will keep our sky clear, while a thick layer of fog works its way across the province to our north.

After that… whoa! Gusts aren't expected to be drastic at this time, but Thursday, Friday and Saturday all show the common symptoms of a chinook – moisture in the B.C. interior and a persistent westerly wind crossing the Rockies will generate warmer temperatures. Sustained wind speeds look to stick close to 20 km/h, with gusts approaching 45 km/h.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

· Mainly sunny

· Daytime high: -5 C

· Evening: mainly clear, low -11 C

Thursday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 6 C

· Evening: partly cloudy, low 0 C

Friday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 9 C

· Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Saturday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 6 C

· Evening: clear, low -3 C

Sunday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 1 C

· Evening: clear, low -10 C

Colette was among the only ones fishing on Lake Newell, near Brooks, Alta., and sent this nifty picture along

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.