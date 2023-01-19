Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Cooling in Calgary; points on the Polar Vortex

All right… our main body forecast, we’ll get through in a hurry. The vortex-y details follow.

First: Thursday has triggered some serious west wind! Already the call of near-freezing has faltered. Que cera; it’ll be toastier.

Saturday evening remains a likely candidate for a couple centimetres of snow, as a band works its way through; you’ll notice that there’s a correlation between the low on Saturday and the high on Sunday; that’s deliberate! A drop-off through parts of Sunday won’t translate to a drop-off overall, however, thanks to a rising ridge Monday.

That’ll translate to fair weather through Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

And on the other side...

So, here’s what I can tell you based on the fact that we’re looking at information for the Feb. 4 on that charting there:

The Polar Vortex begins to drop our temperatures late next week;

Highs will be near -10 C to start February; lows are closer to -15 C;

Five to 10 cm of snow is possible as this wave moves in (out to Feb, 4);

Within the extreme confines of our limited forecast capabilities beyond the next two weeks… model data suggests that we’ll still be in these colder climes a month from now (Feb. 20).

Bearing that this is Pivotal Weather, which is in Fahrenheit, this image suggests a 6 p.m. temperature of -4 C; not terrible, not unbearable, but still sweater-wearable (I’m overly proud of that rhyme, considering it’s the 5 o’clock hour as of this writing).

A few notes here on Feb. 20, the date of this model representation: it’s the first day of 2023 with a sunset past 6 p.m. So, with solar energy playing its part, we’re still chilling out. Second, your seasonal normal high for Feb. 20 is 0.1 C; while the cute little calendar I use for tracking our above and below-seasonal days (see below for December’s edition) is going to be red this go-around, February’s is looking to be bluer than radio was when Eiffel 65 debuted in ’96.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 0 C

· Evening: mainly clear, low -11 C

Friday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 3 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Saturday

· PM showers, flurry risk

· Daytime high: 5 C

· Evening: flurries, low -4 C

Sunday

· Mainly sunny

· Daytime high: 1 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Monday

· Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

· Daytime high: 4 C

· Evening: flurries, low -1 C

