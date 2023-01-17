Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Fog continues east of Calgary; the five-day warm again

The fog blew out late last night from Calgary; at around 9 o’clock, the airport was down to one kilometre of visibility, and the hour before, only 400 metres; but thereafter, a marginal wind took care of the rest for us.

Today, a mild shortwave in the north is going to slide some snow showers in well away from even Edmonton, and that’s about the most exciting weather element at play. Our air mass remains largely stagnant over much of Alberta, and with that, the fog advisories for other locales (those less susceptible to the west wind on the way locally) will remain foggy through parts of the day, and into the evening, as well.

We’re unlikely to see additional fog through this cycle.

A standard ridge is in place heading toward the weekend; the cool down day is Thursday, followed by a bump in heat through Friday and Saturday.

In spite of this, another shortwave is possible Saturday, and this one could have some reaching implications locally – there’s a chance of showers becoming flurries as the day wears on, though the rainfall and snowfall totals at this time appear to be inconsequential.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

· Sunny

· Daytime high: 2 C

· Evening: clear, low -8 C

Wednesday

· Sunny

· Daytime high: 1 C

· Evening: clear, low -6 C

Thursday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 0 C

· Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C

Friday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 5 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

· PM showers, flurry risk

· Daytime high: 4 C

· Evening: flurries, low -4 C

Marni took a stop by the tracks for this photo yesterday:

