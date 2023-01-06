Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Melting weather this weekend in Calgary

You know it’s going to be an interesting day when you check the current conditions and spy a labelled daytime high of 3 C and a current temperature of 4 C; as was the case in the six o’clock hour.

It’s blameless to see something like that; the key element was (and still is) west wind; yesterday, I had a model predicting 50 kilometer per hour gust potential amidst a long line of models suggesting we’d sustain between 15 and 20 km/h. Quite the disparate circumstance! Still, the example above involved westerlies at only 13 km/h; it doesn’t take much.

We have melting temperatures through the next several days, but freezing temperatures overnight. Bear that in mind for the morning drives Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll also have a line of westerlies returning for a brief stint Monday. The longer-range forecast (Wednesday and beyond) shows another potential setup and a significant warmup on the way; I’m unconvinced yet.

Your five day forecast:

Friday

· Partly cloudy, breezy

· Daytime high: 6 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Saturday

· Mainly sunny

· Daytime high: 4 C

· Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Sunday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 1 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Monday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 3 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Tuesday

· Partly cloudy

· Daytime high: 0 C

· Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

