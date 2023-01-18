Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Snow showers Saturday? There's a chance!

After a cooler overnight, our temperatures are languishing, slightly – even still, we're remaining above seasonal.

Our high temperature (even on the drop-day, Thursday) will park at parity, as the warm January continues.

How warm?

Looking at the first seventeen days of the month, our average high is -2.25 C. So far, our actual average high is 3.1 C – a difference of 5.3 degrees.

It's a holding pattern; the same vitriolic band of atmospheric rivers in California and British Columbia is providing warm, west wind here. We've only had three days with highs below zero, and only two of those were even below seasonal.

Another ridge of high pressure arrives this weekend, followed closely by a shortwave; this will make for a warm Friday, and a warm – but potentially-precipitous – Saturday. Showers and flurries are both a possibility Saturday afternoon, which doesn't last all that long. We'll warm up again next weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -11 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Saturday

Chance of showers, flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, -5 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

We had a story about bobcats in yesterday evening's news programs – and Steve got a first-hand look!

@CTVStanfield @scottheidi576 #bobcat #wildlifephotography Sunday morning timeline cleanse.

Bobcat family visits our front yard. pic.twitter.com/bz86dRWZwK

