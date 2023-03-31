Khalsa Day celebrated at Conestoga College

Sikh culture was celebrated and shared at a special event at Conetoga College on Friday as part of Khalsa Day festivities.

Members of the Sikh community gathered in brotherhood and invited others to take part to ask questions, and learn more about their traditional tools clothing and music.

“It’s really, really important that other people, other communities understand our traditions too so that we can just live in brotherhood and equality,” said Komalpreet Kaur, a professor at Conestoga College.

The day featured martial arts demonstrations, lessons on the cultural significance of turban tying, exhibitions and a chance for everyone to reflect on the history of the culture and their relationship to the world around them.

"I believe when [a] garden has different flowers it looks more beautiful. So rather than having all one thing it’s better to have different flowers in a garden. So Sikhs have their own tradition, their own way – a different way of dressing up – their look. We want to preserve that, and we want to share that, and we want people to get comfortable with that," said Kaur.

Sikh heritage month is recognized throughout the month of April in Canada.